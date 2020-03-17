  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"Your website is a great resource for me and a number of my friends, to keep us in touch with what's going on. The ads are also great as it's not always easy to find out what services are available on ..." more
- Dawn H, Little Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Get Crafty for the Fairy Wood at Lees Lane Ponds

Published: 17th March 2020 09:53

If you find yourself with some unexpected time on your hands as a result of recent events, why not get crafty to help the Friends of Lees Lane Ponds in Little Neston.

Fairy House

They are inviting you to share your creativity to fill the Fairy Wood with magical artworks.  They'd welcome creations based on pondlife, including birds, insects, amphibians and mammals, as well as magical creations such as fairies and fairy houses.

Please be aware, whilst most textiles and materials are fine to use, only those made from natural materials will be considered for long term placement in the Wood.

At the moment, it is anticipated that the creations will be placed in the Fairy Wood during the week of 9th-17th May.  Please bring your creations to the ponds any Thursday morning up to and including 7th May.

For further details, please contact the Friends of Lees Lane Ponds by email, or via their Facebook page.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies