Get Crafty for the Fairy Wood at Lees Lane Ponds

Published: 17th March 2020 09:53

If you find yourself with some unexpected time on your hands as a result of recent events, why not get crafty to help the Friends of Lees Lane Ponds in Little Neston.

They are inviting you to share your creativity to fill the Fairy Wood with magical artworks. They'd welcome creations based on pondlife, including birds, insects, amphibians and mammals, as well as magical creations such as fairies and fairy houses.

Please be aware, whilst most textiles and materials are fine to use, only those made from natural materials will be considered for long term placement in the Wood.

At the moment, it is anticipated that the creations will be placed in the Fairy Wood during the week of 9th-17th May. Please bring your creations to the ponds any Thursday morning up to and including 7th May.

For further details, please contact the Friends of Lees Lane Ponds by email, or via their Facebook page.

