ParkgateFest 2020 - Postponed

Published: 17th March 2020 12:16

A statement from ParkgateFest regarding this year's Festival.

It is with great sadness that, following offical Government advice on the avoidance of large public gatherings and much uncertainty around events for the months ahead, we have had to make the decision to postpone Parkgatefest 2020, which was scheduled to take place on the weekend of June 6th and June 7th.

At this time we are unable to advise on potential rescheduled dates, but will keep you all informed as the situation clarifies over the coming months.

Anyone who has purchased tickets online will be entitled to a full refund as will stalls who had already confirmed and paid.

We would like to thank everyone for their support. We have been overwhelmed this year with the response to the event and naturally we are all very disappointed to be in this situation.

During what will be a tough and uncertain few weeks or months, the ParkgateFest organisers would like to use this time to offer our services to help with the more vulnerable in our community, with food deliveries, collecting medicines, walking dogs and visiting, whilst at all times adhering to the official advice on health & safety, social distancing and so on.

Please let us know if we can help:

Parkgatefest@gmail.com

Martin.Barker@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk

Thank you for your understanding, we hope to see you all soon.

Cllr Martin Barker

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.