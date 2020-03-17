  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"For lots of residents, AMA is the main source of news and info about Neston happenings, as we hardly ever get a local free paper now, and the Chester/Liverpool/ Wirral newspapers don't always have sp..." more
- Ina B
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

ParkgateFest 2020 - Postponed

Published: 17th March 2020 12:16

A statement from ParkgateFest regarding this year's Festival.

 It is with great sadness that, following offical Government advice on the avoidance of large public gatherings and much uncertainty around events for the months ahead, we have had to make the decision to postpone Parkgatefest 2020, which was scheduled to take place on the weekend of June 6th and June 7th.

At this time we are unable to advise on potential rescheduled dates, but will keep you all informed as the situation clarifies over the coming months.

Anyone who has purchased tickets online will be entitled to a full refund as will stalls who had already confirmed and paid.

We would like to thank everyone for their support. We have been overwhelmed this year with the response to the event and naturally we are all very disappointed to be in this situation.

During what will be a tough and uncertain few weeks or months, the ParkgateFest organisers would like to use this time to offer our services to help with the more vulnerable in our community, with food deliveries, collecting medicines, walking dogs and visiting, whilst at all times adhering to the official advice on health & safety, social distancing and so on.

Please let us know if we can help:

Parkgatefest@gmail.com 

Martin.Barker@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk

Thank you for your understanding, we hope to see you all soon.

Cllr Martin BarkerParkgateFest

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies