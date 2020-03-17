Silver Rainbows Meetings Cancelled

Published: 17th March 2020 15:09

The Neston Silver Rainbows group has unfortunately had to cancel their monthly meetings and occasional film nights for the time being.

Information will be made available once events can re-commence in due course.

If you would like more Information, please contact Shirley on 07980 131943.

www.silverrainbows.com

