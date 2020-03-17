Neston Residents Be Aware of Cold Callers

Published: 17th March 2020 15:41

This person has been knocking on doors today in the Leighton Road area of Neston and according to later reports, several others were out and about in the wider area.

One resident reports that this person was abusive when told her goods were not required. Another householder asked to photograph her ID, only for the caller to partially cover it when the resident photographed it.

She says she is from an organisation called Helping Hands, who have been around the area before, and that she is in Neston for four days.

Please be aware, there are all sorts of alarm bells associated with this caller and you are advised to avoid dealings with her.

We have now been informed that local police apprehended one member of the group in Willaston. Their goods were confiscated and they will be summoned to court for hawking with a counterfeit licence.

At a time like this, it seems very surprising that cold callers are out at all, so maybe just not answering the door at all is the best solution.

