Neston Residents Be Aware of Cold Callers

Published: 17th March 2020 15:41

This person has been knocking on doors today in the Leighton Road area of Neston and according to later reports, several  others were out and about in the wider area.

Cold caller

One resident reports that this person was abusive when told her goods were not required. Another householder asked to photograph her ID, only for the caller to partially cover it when the resident photographed it.

She says she is from an organisation called Helping Hands, who have been around the area before, and that she is in Neston for four days.

Please be aware, there are all sorts of alarm bells associated with this caller and you are advised to avoid dealings with her.

We have now been informed that local police apprehended one member of the group in Willaston. Their goods were confiscated and they will be summoned to court for hawking with a counterfeit licence.

At a time like this, it seems very surprising that cold callers are out at all, so maybe just not answering the door at all is the best solution.

Cold caller

 

Comments

Snapdragon
At 16:38 on 17th March 2020, Snapdragon commented:
We had a young(ish) lad this afternoon but he saw our "no cold caller" sign and walked away apologising (surprisingly).
Mike H
At 07:37 on 18th March 2020, Mike H commented:
The area has been invaded in the past by a busload of operators of this nature, usually from the Nottingham area. Police advice was to refuse to deal with them and the PCSO's would eject them if they caught up with them usually on the grounds of not possessing a Hawker's Licence or the necessary permissions. All HomeWatch members were told of the risks in speaking / dealing with them.
