Neston Yoga Will Continue - Online

Published: 17th March 2020 16:50

Lindsey Prosser has been teaching Yoga in the Neston area for over ten years and feels very fortunate to have a wonderful, loyal group of regular yoga students.

She says: "Some of my classes will now be moving online so I can still serve my clients, in the light of the latest social distancing advice.

"Yogis should check my Neston Yoga Facebook page or email me lindsey.prosser@hotmail.com."

