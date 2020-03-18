Neston Private Hire Can Collect Shopping and Prescriptions

Published: 18th March 2020 07:31

Neston's local taxi firm advises what they can do to help people during the Covid-19 crisis.

We are offering to collect pre-ordered and pre-paid items such as prescriptions for which we have agreed a price of £4.00 for journeys less than 1 mile, which equates to the usual minimum fare plus only a couple of minutes of waiting time.

Drivers are willing to nip into shops to buy a few essential items, but will need to collect the money for the items beforehand, for that service we would charge £5.00 for journeys under 1 mile from the address to the shop.

As much as our drivers would like to be able to provide this service for free, they still have overheads to pay, in some cases up to £1000 per month. We think the service provides a fair balance between helping those in need whilst keeping our drivers busy at this very difficult time.

Telephone:

0151 336 3999

or

0151 336 1555

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.