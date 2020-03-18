MGC Solicitors in Neston are Available as Usual

Published: 18th March 2020 10:36

MGC Solitors in Neston would like to assure clients that they are operating as normal to help you with any legal matters that require attention.

Andrew McLoughlin said: "There may be people concerned about wills we are holding, etc. We have all the systems in place to have continuity throughout the disruption, including by home working if/when that becomes necessary.

"At the moment our intention is that we will not be seeing clients in the office from Monday, but will be able to offer telephone or Skype meetings, and to finalise anything we do without meetings in person."

Contact MGC by phone on 0151 336 7405 or email.

