Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Announcement from Neston Parish Church

Published: 18th March 2020 10:59

Due to the present Coronavirus situation, and in tune with Government guidelines, the Parish of Neston has made the decision to suspend all public acts of worship until further notice.

This applies to St Mary & St Helen's in Neston, St Michael's in Little Neston and St Thomas' in Parkgate.

St Mary & St Helen's will remain open for private prayer.

Any further updates will be published here on AboutMyArea and on the Parish website: nestonparishchurch.org.

Neston Parish Church

 

Comments

DavidJ
At 11:37 on 18th March 2020, DavidJ commented:
All services at St Thomas’ Parkgate and St Michael’s Little Neston have also been suspended.
Carrie Spacey
At 12:03 on 18th March 2020, Carrie Spacey responded:
Thanks David, the article has just been updated per Rev Alan Dawson's request.
