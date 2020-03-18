Announcement from Neston Parish Church

Published: 18th March 2020 10:59

Due to the present Coronavirus situation, and in tune with Government guidelines, the Parish of Neston has made the decision to suspend all public acts of worship until further notice.

This applies to St Mary & St Helen's in Neston, St Michael's in Little Neston and St Thomas' in Parkgate.

St Mary & St Helen's will remain open for private prayer.

Any further updates will be published here on AboutMyArea and on the Parish website: nestonparishchurch.org.

