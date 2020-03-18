Updated Announcement from Neston Parish Church

Published: 24th March 2020 12:48

St Mary and St Helen's Church is now closed in line with government requirement and Church of England decision.

If contact is required with the Church please do so through the Vicar, Revd Alan Dawson on 0151 353 1000 or a.dawson67@outlook.com . There is also a parish email address: nestonparishoffice@gmail.com

This also applies to St Michael's in Little Neston and St Thomas' in Parkgate.

Any further updates will be published here on AboutMyArea and on the Parish website: nestonparishchurch.org.

