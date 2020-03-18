  • Bookmark this page

Updated Announcement from Neston Parish Church

Published: 24th March 2020 12:48

St Mary and St Helen's Church is now closed in line with government requirement and Church of England decision.

If contact is required with the Church please do so through the Vicar, Revd Alan Dawson on 0151 353 1000 or a.dawson67@outlook.com . There is also a parish email address: nestonparishoffice@gmail.com

This also applies to St Michael's in Little Neston and St Thomas' in Parkgate.

Any further updates will be published here on AboutMyArea and on the Parish website: nestonparishchurch.org.

Neston Parish Church

 

Comments

DavidJ
At 11:37 on 18th March 2020, DavidJ commented:
All services at St Thomas’ Parkgate and St Michael’s Little Neston have also been suspended.
[Report this comment as inappropriate]
Carrie Spacey
At 12:03 on 18th March 2020, Carrie Spacey responded:
Thanks David, the article has just been updated per Rev Alan Dawson's request.
[Report this comment as inappropriate]

