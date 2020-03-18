  • Bookmark this page

Neston Teen to Run Triathlon for Claire House

Published: 18th March 2020 15:11

16 year old India Haydon-Wood from Neston will compete in the Boundary Park Triathlon in Allostock, Cheshire on Sunday, September 13th, to raise money for Claire House.

The event involves a 750m open water swim, a 55km bike rise and a 20km run.

India Haydon-Wood

India, who attends Sedbergh School in Cumbria, has been training for the event since Christmas. She said: "I've always wanted to do a triathlon and it's a privilege to raise funds for Claire House.

"My grandma used to work as a carer at Claire House so I've been aware for a long time of the amazing work they do to help terminally ill children live as enjoyable life as possible."

India has been training for the event by running the fells around Sedbergh School. She is soon also to compete in the school's famous Wilson Run, billed as the toughest school cross country in Britain.

Laura Fallon, Running and Challenge Fundraiser at Claire House, said: "We're so incredibly grateful to India for taking on this amazing challenge for Claire House, and at such a young age.

"By fundraising through her triathlon India will be helping us to be there for more of the children and families who really need us, whether that's by offering a play therapy session for a seriously ill child in the comfort of their own home or a memory making session a for bereaved family in one of our Butterfly Suites.

"We genuinely couldn't work without the support of wonderful fundraisers like India, and we wish her the best of luck as she takes on this huge challenge. Thank you, India!"

If you would like to sponsor India, please visit her fundraising page here.

 

