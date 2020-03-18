Virus Response Update from Neston CYC

Published: 18th March 2020 16:40

Here is the first formal update from Neston Community Youth Centre manager Gareth Prytherch.

We just want to update everyone on what we are doing and what we will be doing over the coming days, weeks and potentially months

First, we have dealt with all of the services that usually run from our building. Neston Angels clients and volunteers have all been contacted and we will remain in contact with them for as long as we need to.

Second we have started to plan for the various needs that are likely to present themselves over the coming weeks starting with those over 70 who are being told self isolate. We are working with the Doctors and Pharmacies to ensure that medicines are getting to the places they need to be.

Next will be to support those same people to ensure that they are able to get food etc which is likely to be from Friday onwards.

After that will be the newer issues. Neston Job Centre are still busy dealing with clients and are ready to respond to any new claims.

There will be changes to how the Foodbank operates from tomorrow but it is still very much operational

We are also working with a number of people to try the idea of online courses and activities. On Friday morning a Yoga Session will be delivered by live stream and if successful we are hoping to roll more activities out over the coming weeks to keep people occupied.

What you can do to help

First, if you're fit and well, not needing to self isolate and want to help here are some simple steps:

Have you spoken to your neighbours, relatives friends to ask if they need anything? Give them your phone number so that they know you want to help.

If you're going to shop, please don't stock up as this is what is causing the empty shops. There are no food shortages at present only a gap in selling stuff and restocking.

On Friday we will start collecting names and contact details of people who want to help and directing you to where you can really make a difference but we won't need everyone immediately and some volunteers will get the virus and will need to stop while others will either remain healthy or get better and be able to help.

Think carefully about the information you are sharing about the virus. Where does it come from? Why has it been posted? The best sources of information we know about at the moment are Public Health England and BBC News if it's not on there, it probably isn't true or is probably unhelpful

We will continue to serve our community as needs arise and we are certain that what is needed will change over time.

