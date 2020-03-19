  • Bookmark this page

Statement from RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands

Published: 19th March 2020 08:26

Following the latest government advice we have made the difficult decision to close our visitor centre to visitors from 5pm on Thursday 19 March. This is to prioritise the health and welfare of our staff, volunteers and visitors.

RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands by Paul JubbPhoto by Paul Jubb

These are difficult and unsettling times for all of us but we hope that nature can provide a welcome respite in whichever form and wherever you may encounter it. We want to do everything we can to help people and our local community safely experience nature at this time, which is why we are keeping our reserve trails, hides, and car park open.

Therefore, we are also waiving our entrance fee so people can enjoy our site at no cost. Donations into our stone cairn near the visitor centre are appreciated to reduce the impact on our income and allow us to continue our important nature conservation work through this time.

We hope that visitors will continue to enjoy our amazing reserve and the incredible wildlife it has to offer while observing physical distancing measures. Normal opening times will apply, from 9am to 6pm through March, changing to 8pm when we enter British Summer Time. The brick toilet block will be open throughout.

If you are unable to get out into nature physically, then we will be here providing updates, news, photos, blogs and more, to help you keep connected with nature over the coming weeks. Remember you can follow us on @RSPB_BurtonMere on Twitter and @RSPBBurtonMere on Facebook.

Our staff and volunteers will be continuing to work tirelessly to save nature on our reserves and through conservation projects and campaigns. More than ever, your support for nature is vital, and greatly appreciated.

You can find the RSPB's latest response to coronavirus on our website here.

And the latest government information and advice on coronavirus can be found on the Department for Health and Social Care's website.

Most importantly, keep safe and look out for one another.

Take care,

the RSPB Dee Estuary reserve team.

