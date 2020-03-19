Neston's Malt Shovel Offers Packed Lunches for Schoolchildren

Published: 19th March 2020 09:33

What a wonderful community-minded offer from Lindsey and the Malt Shovel team.

Lindsey explains:

As we are all aware, we are living in a scary world right now and we are doing everything we can to support our most vunerable.

As announced yesterday, all our schools, colleges and universities will be closed as of Friday March 20 with the exception of a certain few still being allowed access.

Here at the Malt Shovel in Neston, we realise that some people rely on children going to school not only because of work, but also so they have a meal. That is the Malt Shovel team will be offering a free packed lunch for children who are in need, from Monday.

We live in such a close knit community and this is what we do in times of need.

Anybody who would require packed lunches please feel free to private message me either through the Malt Shovel page on Facebook. You can also call 07824 752103 or send an email.

For as long as we are still open, we will support our locals and community.

