The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Neston Ladies Day 2020 Cancelled

Published: 19th March 2020 12:16
A Statement from Neston Female Society

Neston Female Society

On Wednesday 18 March, Neston Female Society met to discuss the effect of the corona virus on the walk this year. It is with a heavy heart that, after advice and the uncertainty about whether mass gatherings will be allowed by the 4th of June, it has been decided to cancel this year's walk.

The reasons for this are that if the police are needed for emergency duties they may not be able to cover the walk, which may mean we could not get insurance cover. But also, if at a later date the government decide to ban mass gatherings, we could not get the paperwork to enable road closures etc.

We feel it would be unfair to go ahead with planning the walk when we don't know if the church, Civic Hall and catering companies would be open.

Most importantly we would be putting the participants and spectators at risk.

We hope people will understand the reasons for this difficult decision in these very uncertain and worrying times.

Andy Williams
Honorary Secretary
 

