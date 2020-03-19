Gordale Can Deliver

Published: 19th March 2020 12:39

A message from Gordale Garden and Home Centre.



We are very sorry but unfortunately we have had to cancel our late night shopping during this difficult time. However if you are struggling to visit our store we are more than happy to take telephone orders for delivery.

We are now offering local deliveries 7 days a week to enable all our customers to access our products. If you would like any more information on our delivery charges and the areas we can deliver to please visit our website: https://www.gordale.co.uk/about-us/delivery-service/

Please note: we are now delivering Monday through to Sunday.

