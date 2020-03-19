Neston Recreation Centre Will Be Closed From March 20

Published: 19th March 2020 13:51

An update on COVID-19 and Brio's centres

It's the team from Brio Leisure here. We know the world's a bit of a crazy place at the moment, so we thought we owed it to our customers to get in touch and just talk through where we're at regarding COVID-19 and its impact on our services.

Working with Cheshire West and Chester Council, we have come to the difficult decision to close our leisure centres from Friday 20 March at 5.00pm (last entry 4.00pm). It's a decision that we feel puts the safety and wellbeing of our customers ahead of anything else, and it's the right thing to do.

We have also closed our civic halls in Ellesmere Port and Neston and the entertainment programme at Northwich Memorial Court has been cancelled.

All the above closures and cancellations will be in place until the end of May, unless it's safe to open sooner as per government guidance.

How we're helping you keep active and healthy

As ever, we're passionate about keeping our residents healthy and active and we know this is more important than ever to improve our mental health during these challenging times. So, throughout the closures, we're going to be doing everything we can to keep in touch with news, videos, online workouts and more! We've already shared some FREE Les Mills digital classes on our dedicated COVID-19 webpage that you can do in the comfort of your own home.

As these emails will be marketing messages and not service updates like this, if you want to receive these, you'll need to be opted in to marketing, which you can do here and don't worry, you can opt out at any time!

How to stay up-to-date with closure information

We'll be updating our dedicated COVID-19 webpage and our Facebook page as we progress and review these decisions. Here, you'll also find the answers to questions regarding bookings, swimming lessons or membership payments. We're not applying our normal terms now, which means no upcoming payments will be taken, so all that's left is to take the time to focus on the health and wellbeing of yourselves and those around you.

Thank you

We'd like to take this moment to say a special thanks to our committed team who have worked tirelessly over the past few weeks to ensure new cleaning routines, supplies and social distancing practices were implemented quickly and efficiently to allow us to remain open.

Finally, we would also like to thank you for your custom and for continuing to support us through these tough weeks, your kind comments and cooperation through these changes have been appreciated by us all. We will continue to provide online solutions to enable you to remain active in these challenging times.

The Brio Leisure Team

