The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
"Thanks for all the hard work you put in to keep the CH64 site up to date, as we seem to have no local free weekly papers it is the only way to keep up with what is going on in the Neston area."
- Andy Lett
Neston Village Fair 2020 Cancelled

Published: 19th March 2020 13:58

A statement from the Neston Village Fair Committee

It is with deep regret that we have to announce the cancellation of the 2020 Neston Village Fair, which was to be held on Saturday 4th July, due to the Government advice to avoid large public gatherings, given the ongoing situation with the coronavirus.

May we take the opportunity to thank all our past supporters and assure you of our intention to carry on next year with the tradition of the Annual Village Fair, which has been ongoing since 2000.

We give our best wishes to everyone in the CH64 area at this uncertain time.

Neston Village Fair Committee

Neston Village Fair
Neston Village Fair 2019. Photo by Steve Ebbrell. 

