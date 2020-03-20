  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"Your website is a great resource for me and a number of my friends, to keep us in touch with what's going on. The ads are also great as it's not always easy to find out what services are available on ..." more
- Dawn H, Little Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Virus Response Neston - Assistance Registration

Published: 20th March 2020 12:06

Neston Community Youth Centre staff have been working really hard with lots of  organisations to co-ordinate help locally for those that need it.

Neston CYC

What does that mean?

It means that from today if you visit www.nestoncyc.org.uk you will be able to offer or ask for help in dealing with self isolation. We've tried to keep it as simple as possible.

What help?

To begin with, our first priority is to ensure that anyone who is self isolating is able to access their normal medication. We have a lot of older and vulnerable people in the area, many of whom rely on medicine for other conditions.

Next week we will start to organise getting essential groceries, toiletries and cleaning products on behalf of those that can't and we will tell you more when this is available.

What can you do?

First, if you're fit and well, look after and help your own family, friends and neighbours without telling us. Pick up some 'bits' for your next door neighbour but maintain their isolation by leaving items on their doorstep before knocking, stepping away from the door and waiting to make sure they're collected.

Second, if you've done that and you can help others, click the link above and let us know.

Third, if you know somebody who needs to self isolate, but isn't getting support, let us know that too using the same link or by calling 0151 336 7805

Finally, follow our website or Facebook page and download the Neston Life app to your phone where the incredible About My Area are working really hard to get important information out.

As time goes on, we will let you know what else we need to deal with problems as they arise.

Is the Centre Open?

The answer is yes... and no! From today the doors will not be freely open to the public but we aren't closed and we're not hiding. We are trying to keep a safe space for alternative activities and co-ordinating this work. The Job Centre will remain open but if you need anything, if possible, call first on 0151 255 4804. This is not a call centre, this number is for Neston Job Centre and you will be able to speak to our amazing local staff.

More information, including Cheshire West's response to the current situation, help in Willaston and Burton, and lots more, can be found in this article.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies