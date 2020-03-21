Advice for New Community Initiatives and Good Neighbours

A coordinated community response to COVID-19 is being brought together by Cheshire West and Chester Council, Cheshire West Voluntary Action (CWVA) and other organisations in the community and voluntary sector.

Here in Neston, the response is being led by Neston Community Youth Centre. More details here.

A lot of new community initiatives have started to appear as residents in west Cheshire show true spirit and unite to tackle the virus.

Anyone can decide to set up a community initiative, but it's important everyone is kept safe and nobody is put at risk. That includes the vulnerable people being supported and those who are supporting them.

Once you start to form an organisation or group, even if you don't necessarily mean to, you take on more responsibilities.

Established charities and community groups have criminal record and reference checks to make sure people don't take advantage of those who are vulnerable. You don't need a criminal record check for a lot of volunteering roles but, if are working or volunteering with an organisation and the role involves caring for a potentially vulnerable person, you'd normally need a check.

You should be careful if you're volunteering for a new group as you should always follow the correct safeguarding steps.

Being a good neighbour and micro volunteering are really impactful things you can do as part of the community response, but it's still important you look after yourself and others.

Let your friends and family know what you're doing.

You can easily support family, friends and neighbours by call or video call.

Stay two metres away from anyone you are supporting.

If you're supporting people, stay outside their homes.

Avoid handling another person's money when you are helping them.

Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds.

Always follow best practice around General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

It is important that new community initiatives get on board with the coordinated community response to give west Cheshire the best chance of fighting COVID-19 together, while avoiding duplication, safeguarding vulnerable people, sharing high-quality, up-to-date information and making sure no community is left behind.

