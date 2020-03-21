Escape in Neston Remains Open For Now

Published: 21st March 2020 11:37

A message from Kara and Emily at Escape in Neston

We would just like to thank all of our customers that have called us to see how we are, its really lovely of you all and Emily and I are really touched.

Due to the constant changes of advice over the coronavirus, we just wanted to let everyone know that we are both fit and well and still working. If anything changes and we are told to close in the near future, which I'm sure is a possibility, we will call anyone booked in so please don't worry.

We are wearing masks and gloves where necessary and taking the appropriate hygiene measures as stated in our last email, but we are now also asking that if you are booked in, that you arrive no earlier than 5 minutes prior to your appointment, so that we can reduce the amount of people in the reception area. We understand that childcare may be a problem for a lot of people but we would prefer if children were not brought along to the salon as we are trying to reduce the amount of bodies in the building to keep it safe for everyone and adhere to social distancing.

Finally, we would just like to say that we sincerely hope that everyone is fit and well and keeping safe, this is a troubling time and it is affecting everyone but we will get through this.

If anyone is concerned about an appointment they have with us, please don't hesitate to call us on 0151 336 6412.

Take care,

love Kara & Emily xxx

