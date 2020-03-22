Ness Gardens is Now Closed to the Public

Published: 22nd March 2020 09:36

A statement from Ness Botanic Gardens, which has now closed in response to Covid-19

Ness Botanic Gardens is now closed to all members of the public, including Members, until further notice. We have taken this difficult decision in the light of the most recent government guidance on restricting travel and social distancing. We wanted to keep the Gardens open as long as possible, but given the numbers anticipated for Mothers' Day we feel we cannot now operate within guidelines with a reasonable degree of safety.

We will seek to reopen as soon as we can, please keep checking AboutMyArea and our social media channels for further updates.

