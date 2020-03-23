Parkgate People Urged to Follow Official Advice on Distancing

Published: 23rd March 2020 05:46

Questions were raised over the weekend on the number of visitors to Parkgate ignoring official advice from Public Health England on keeping their physical distance from one another during the current COVID-19 crisis.

Photo by Rob Clive

As queues formed for ice cream, food and drink outside businesses that are currently still allowed to sell take-aways, many observed that the message that people should stay 2 metres apart does not seem to have got through.

Once refreshments had been collected, hordes of people were seen sitting closely together on benches and the sea wall. Failure to follow guidelines could see even these small luxuries removed sooner rather than later.

Photo by Rob Clive

As deaths from COVID-19 rose to over 280 in the UK, with nearly 5700 diagnosed, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that if people failed to follow the current guidance, tougher measures would have to follow.

Mr Johnson said yesterday: "Don't think fresh air in itself automatically provides some immunity. Even if you think you are invulnerable, there are plenty of people you could infect.

"Take this advice seriously, follow it, because it's absolutely crucial.

"My message is you've got to do this in line with the advice, you've got to follow the social distancing rule and keep two metres apart."

On Friday night, groups of young people congregated on Parks Field and Flint Meadow in the Parkgate and Neston areas, forcing the local police to respond. Their actions were defended by some on social media, who pointed out that they were probably 'letting off steam' following the abrupt end to what will be, for many, their final school year. However, others were less tolerant, especially when early morning dog walkers on Saturday came across broken bottles and cans strewn across Parks Field.

Meanwhile, local attractions including Ness Gardens and the RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands have now closed completely, in order to further protect both staff and visitors.

Whilst many have been stringently and sensibly observing the official advice, others obviously haven't. The message could not be clearer - everyone has to start taking the PHE advice seriously, or they will be risking their lives as well as those of their loved ones and people in the wider community.

