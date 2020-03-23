  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Hip & Harmony to Host Virtual Classes

Published: 23rd March 2020 06:14

The Neston community is being encouraged to download an app that will allow everyone to sing, dance and play the ukulele with Hip & Harmony CIC, from the comfort of their own homes.

With all physical classes on hold for the itme being, Director Paula Prytherch and her team have been (figuratively but not literally) putting their heads together to come up with ways to stay creative and engaged during periods of self-isolation and potential lockdowns to come.

So, with plans still to be fully revealed, for now Hip & Harmony encourage you to download an app called Zoom from your usual mobile app store (it's free).  You'll then need to send Hip & Harmony your email address so that they can invite you to their upcoming FREE virtual sessions.

Paula said: "If you're not already on our database and want to join in, pop me an email with Singing, Dancing or Ukes as the subject, to paula@hipandharmony.co.uk

"Young people, look out for our H&H Dance ‘TikTok' challenge too!"

Zoom app

 

