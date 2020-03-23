Changes to Bus Services From March 23

Published: 23rd March 2020 06:41

In light of the Government's latest advice and recommendations, as well as planned school closures, the frequency of some local bus services will be reduced and kept under review to ensure they are being delivered to best effect where they are needed most.



Bus services will still be operating on key routes to ensure communities can continue to access critical services.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has lifted the timing restrictions on travel for concessionary bus pass holders before 9.30am, so that passes can be used all day Monday to Friday in addition to weekends. This change will help to support vulnerable members of the community to get food and essential supplies during the early morning protected shopping hours. This change will start from Monday 23 March and applies to bus travel only within the borough.

Park and Ride services will be running a Saturday timetable From Monday 23 March. Buses will run from 8am to 7pm on all days except Sundays when the Sunday timetable will continue to apply.

Councillor Karen Shore, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment said: "Running reduced services will help protect the welfare of front line transport staff essential for day-to-day operations and will mean that bus services continue to operate over a prolonged period with fewer workers, who like so many others are to be commended for putting the needs of the country first, and whose safety remains front of mind.

"These are not decisions taken lightly and reflect a decrease in passenger demand as people stop all unnecessary travel and decrease non-essential social contact in line with Government advice to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus."

Bus operators are providing clear communications to ensure passengers who need to travel are well-informed of the changes. Travellers are asked to follow government advice and avoid travelling unless it is essential.

Added Councillor Shore: "If you have to travel please check the time of your bus before setting out and where possible please buy tickets online or use contactless payments to help stop the spread of the virus. Where this is not possible please wash your hands before and after travelling."

