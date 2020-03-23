Local Transport Group Expresses Concerns Over Train Service Reductions

Published: 23rd March 2020 09:11

Wrexham and Bidston Rail Users Association (WBRUA) has expressed its concerns over the newly implemented temporary train timetable affecting the line through Neston.

The following announcement was made on Transport for Wales' website: A reduced timetable will operate throughout the Transport for Wales rail network starting Monday 23rd March 2020, until further notice.

"This means that Sunday service times will be applied 7 days a week, with some additional train services operating in the mornings to support selected urban commuter routes. Train times may be subject to short notice change. Please check your journey details on our website or through National Rail Enquiries before travelling.

"Railway station ticket office opening hours will also be amended to reflect changes to train services."

WBRUA Chairman, John Allcock, said: "The timetable implemented today on the Wrexham-Bidston line fails to deliver a service which supports essential travel. This timetable has been implemented without any local consideration or consultation.

"The WRUA's primary concern is that the first train is more than two hours later than what the normal service would be.

"Besides essential workers, those children who still need to get to school in Neston, Hawarden, Hope and Wrexham and would normally take the first train have been abandoned.

"he WBRUA has made representations to TfW but, unfortunately, the timetable has now been implemented and the first service on the line today may well be too late for those who still need to get to work or school."

Photo by Linda Conway

