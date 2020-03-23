  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Smooth Store

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"Thanks for all the hard work you put in to keep the CH64 site up to date, as we seem to have no local free weekly papers it is the only way to keep up with what is going on in the Neston area."
- Andy Lett
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Local Transport Group Expresses Concerns Over Train Service Reductions

Published: 23rd March 2020 09:11

Wrexham and Bidston Rail Users Association (WBRUA) has expressed its concerns over the newly implemented temporary train timetable affecting the line through Neston.

The following announcement was made on Transport for Wales' website: A reduced timetable will operate throughout the Transport for Wales rail network starting Monday 23rd March 2020, until further notice.

"This means that Sunday service times will be applied 7 days a week, with some additional train services operating in the mornings to support selected urban commuter routes. Train times may be subject to short notice change. Please check your journey details on our website or through National Rail Enquiries before travelling.

"Railway station ticket office opening hours will also be amended to reflect changes to train services."

WBRUA Chairman, John Allcock, said: "The timetable implemented today on the Wrexham-Bidston line fails to deliver a service which supports essential travel. This timetable has been implemented without any local consideration or consultation.

"The WRUA's primary concern is that the first train is more than two hours later than what the normal service would be.

"Besides essential workers, those children who still need to get to school in Neston, Hawarden, Hope and Wrexham and would normally take the first train have been abandoned.

"he WBRUA has made representations to TfW but, unfortunately, the timetable has now been implemented and the first service on the line today may well be too late for those who still need to get to work or school."

Neston Railway StationPhoto by Linda Conway

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies