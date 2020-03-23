AboutMyArea and Neston Life - Statement

We live in challenging times. Here at AboutMyArea and Neston Life it is our intention to keep you as informed as possible during the current and ongoing coronavirus situation.

Things are changing rapidly, sometimes on an hourly basis. For that reason, it is not possible for us to give you a precise list of, for example, which shops are still open, or which food establishments are operating at least a take-away menu. We could publish it one minute, only for it to go out of date the next.

Our suggestion is that you keep an eye on the AboutMyArea CH64 website and the Neston Life mobile app for essential information such as Council and other authority advice, local response updates and other news. Meanwhile, we will share posts from local businesses on our Facebook page, so that it keeps track of any edits made by the authors of the posts.

Our weekly newsletter, Neston News, will continue to be published, though it may be reduced in size as time goes on, given the lack of usual content to include (events, business offers etc).

During the COVID-19 crisis, we will retain all our current clients' advertisements (as of 23.3.20), regardless of whether they are able to pay for the moment. We will be linking all the side-bar ads either to clients' own websites or to their social media feeds, so that if you click on one, it should give you their latest information.

If you have any questions, suggestions, or some lighter content to share, please do get in touch via email.

Keep safe, follow the official advice and let's all get through this. I look forward to re-embracing our wonderful community in the real world as soon as possible.

Carrie & the AboutMyArea/NESTON and Neston Life Team.

