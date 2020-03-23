URGENT NOTICE from James Cubbin & Sons Pharmacy

Published: 23rd March 2020 14:16

This is a request from James Cubbin & Sons (Liverpool Road) and Deeside Pharmacy (Mellock Lane).



We are understandably receiving a high volume of calls and not everyone is able to get through. We are therefore asking that those who can order online do so via our secure website.

https://www.jcubbinandsons.co.uk/

The process takes less than 5 minutes and we will keep you informed of what stage your order is currently at online and via the automatic email system.

This will free up the phones for the elderly and others who may not have online access and reduce the need to risk calling into the pharmacy to see if your prescription is ready.

We thank you for your co-operation and support during this unprecedentedly busy period for all our pharmacies and hope that these steps will allow you and your family to remain safe.

