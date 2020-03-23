Rainbows Spreading Happiness

Published: 23rd March 2020 15:28

AboutMyArea and Neston Life reader Dee Connolly says we should be making rainbows.



She said: "If you are sitting at home wondering how to pass half an hour, please consider making, drawing or painting a rainbow to put in your window.

"As we go for a short walk with our children near home each day (keeping a safe distance from anyone else around), we are looking out for rainbows to count in the windows of our neighbours.

"It makes a familiar walk so much more fun for young children and brightens up our day."

Spread a little happiness in Neston

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.