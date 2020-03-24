  • Bookmark this page

Closure of Public Play Areas and Advice on Open Spaces

Published: 24th March 2020 14:36

Following the Government's announcement on Monday evening, 23 March, Cheshire West and Chester Council has closed all its play areas.

Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, Councillor Louise Gittins said: "Following Government guidelines issued last night, we have closed all Council-owned play areas from today until further notice.

"Our parks and open spaces remain open for exercise once a day as advised, but visitors should follow social distancing advice and stay at least 2m (6ft) away from other people.

"The Government has also stopped public gatherings of more than two people, except for members from the same household. The police have powers to enforce this, including fines and dispersing gatherings of more than two people.

"I hope our parks and open spaces will be used appropriately to provide much-needed fresh air for many people, as we all take the necessary action to help beat the Coronavirus."

Stanney Fields Park, NestonPlay area at Stanney Fields Park. Photo by Brenda Roe.

