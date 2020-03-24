Long Service Award Presented to Willaston Primary School Staff
|Published: 24th March 2020 14:45
Congratulations and huge thanks to Mrs Edge, Mrs Moss and Mrs Forshaw, staff at Willaston C of E Primary School, who were presented with their ‘Long Service Awards' by the High Sheriff of Cheshire on Tuesday 17th March.
It recognised their great and valuable services to the community. 80 years between them!
