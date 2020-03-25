Neston

Local News Council Says Stay Home and Stay Safe Published: 25th March 2020 08:49 Following the Prime Minister’s announcement that people must stay at home, except in limited circumstances, Cheshire West and Chester Council is advising all residents to follow these new measures to help protect the most vulnerable people in our communities. Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council and Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, Cllr Gittins adds: “The time has come for more significant action and I ask you all, please to stay at home, to protect the NHS and help save lives. "I understand this is undoubtedly a challenging time for all of us - but the Council, our partners and our growing number of volunteers will be doing everything that we can to support you. We’re working in partnership with our communities and voluntary sector organisations and continue to work around the clock. “As Council Leader, I will also make sure that we continue to deliver the critical front-line services that we’re responsible for on a daily basis: supporting over 150 schools



protecting hundreds of our most vulnerable children and families



maintaining social care services for adults



providing support and advice to our businesses



collecting waste and maintaining the quality of our roads.

“All of these services, and a huge number of other services, that we manage through the course of our business, will be heavily impacted by COVID-19. "These vital services are being prioritised, and council staff are already being redeployed to help us manage those priority areas. Some of our services will need to be delivered differently or temporarily scaled back – but please be reassured that the decisions we make as a local authority will be based on the most up-to-date information available, and with the best interests of our residents at the forefront of our minds. “As a community, we all have a role to play. It’s absolutely vital that everyone plays their part. This is a time to look out for each other. We may be physically isolated for a period of time, but we don’t have to be socially isolated. You can support family, friends and neighbours safely, through different methods of communication, by phone or social media, and of course, following the advice of the NHS and Public Health England.” This new guidance from the Government will reduce the day-to-day contact with others and reduce the spread of infection. You should only leave the house for the following reasons: shopping for essential food and medicine, as infrequently as possible



one form of exercise a day will be allowed but not in groups



travelling to support a medical need or to provide care or help a vulnerable person



travelling to and from essential work but only where absolutely necessary and where working from home is not possible.

Even when doing the above activities, you should minimise the time spent outside of the home and ensure you are two metres apart from anyone outside your household. Gatherings will not take place, except for funerals, and shops providing non-essential goods will be closed. Playgrounds, and places of worship will also be closed, and all social events will be cancelled. Libraries and Leisure centres have closed their doors, and some will be re-purposed as hubs for council staff and voluntary organisations, supporting the most vulnerable. Markets will be closed for non-essential shopping, but food stalls can remain open, with arrangements in place to help people shop safely for food, in accordance with the government regulations. Up to date details can be found on the Council website www.cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk/coronavirus Cheshire Police and other agencies are enforcing these new measures and issuing fines if people do not comply. This is not advice nor guidance but a set of rules that all residents are expected to follow. Residents need to act on these new measures now. These changes will be reviewed by Government in three weeks but may continue for a longer period, depending on their impact. For the latest Government information, please go to: www.gov.uk/coronavirus. Cheshire West and Chester Council updates on Coronavirus can be found here www.cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk/coronavirus NESTON VIRUS RESPONSE - Register here to offer or receive help.

