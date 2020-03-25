Justin Madders MP - Live Q&A Today
|Published: 25th March 2020 09:16
Justin Madders, MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston, will be running a live Question and Answer session on Facebook later today.
If you have any questions or concerns relating to COVID-19, go to:
www.facebook.com/justinmaddersforepn
WEDNESDAY 25 MARCH
4PM - 5PM
Photo by Bernard Rose
