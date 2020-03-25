  • Bookmark this page

Neston Market Traders Offering Home Delivery

Published: 25th March 2020 13:31

The following regular Neston Friday Market traders are offering home delivery during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Nova the Outsiders - Bakery

Phone: 0151 342 9959 Email: info@novarestaurant.co.uk

A full list of products can be found on their website novarestaurant.co.uk.  Click on ‘Delivery By Nova The Outsiders'.

Traditional Farmhouse Beef

Offering delivery on orders over £50.

Phone: 01565 722228 Email: cheadlefarm@yahoo.co.uk

Elaine's Pet Supplies and Eggs

£1 delivery charge applies. Phone: 07773 863869

Cheshire Cheesecakes

Choice of three 5" cheesecakes for £15. 4 Baked American individual cheesecakes for £8.

Family Cheesecake box £14 (2 x 5" cheesecakes and 3 individual American cheesecakes)

Baked Cheesecake box £15 (Selection of 9 baked individual American style cheesecakes)

Flavours to choose from for the 5" cheesecakes are - lemon meringue, raspberry & white chocolate, ultimate chocolate or sticky toffee pudding.

Flavours to choose from for Individual American style cheesecakes are - apple & rhubarb crumble, strawberry, honeycomb, fudge & salted caramel, sticky toffee pudding or ultimate chocolate.

Phone: 07383 635138 or contact via Facebook messenger.

(Payments by contactless card payment or over the phone).

The Great British Bakehouse

Items can be ordered for collection. Phone: 0151 336 2686

All details above are correct at time of publication, but are subject to change at short notice.

Neston Market

 

