The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Hardship Fund Will Help Vulnerable Residents in West Cheshire

Published: 25th March 2020 17:07

Cheshire West and Chester Council has secured £2.4 million to help reduce council tax bills for vulnerable residents.

The Government has confirmed that the Council will be allocated the money from its hardship fund to support residents struggling financially because of the impact of COVID-19.

Councillor Carol Gahan, the Council's Cabinet Member for Legal and Finance, said: "During these truly unprecedented times we want to help our residents as much as we can.

"This hardship fund will help us to ease money worries for some of the most vulnerable households in the borough as we all work together to battle the spread of this disease."

Anyone already receiving support through the Council's existing Council Tax Reduction Scheme will receive up to £150 off their bill. This amount will be automatically deducted.

Eligible residents will receive information about how this will affect their payments soon.

For more information about council tax visit: cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk/residents/council-tax.

