Engineers Build Adhesive-Free Timber Building at Ness

Published: 25th March 2020 17:12

Recent visitors to Ness may have been curious about the construction work going on down by the wildflower meadows.

A team of engineers from the University of Liverpool have been hard at work constructing an adhesive-free timber structure to ascertain methods of creating 'green' offices. The structure may well guide the future creation of office space around campus and will now become a functional space for researchers in the University's Institute of Integrative Biology.

Engineers designed and constructed a large section of the office space using adhesive-free laminated timber (AFLT) beams and adhesive-free cross laminated timber (AFCLT) panels, and densified wooden dowels and plates are used to connect beams with columns rather than metallic fasteners.

The dowels and plates are made using softwood from sustainably-harvested timber and compressed using a heated hydraulic press to reduce thickness whilst making it denser and stronger than common hardwood.

Find out more here.

Please note: Ness Gardens is currently closed to visitors. Photograph taken at the launch event prior to lockdown.

