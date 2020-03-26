Changes to Cheshire West Registration Services

Published: 26th March 2020 08:23

Cheshire West and Chester Council has made some changes to its Registration Service as a result of the current Coronavirus outbreak.

The changes have been made to ensure the safety of both staff and customers and to focus resources. Priority is being given to arranging and providing death registrations.

With immediate effect the changes are:

No bookings will be taken for ceremonies

Notice of marriage and civil partnership appointments are postponed until further notice

The Registration Services team is awaiting further guidance on birth registrations, but in the meantime only those that are likely to go beyond the statutory timelines for registration (42 days from the birth) will be accommodated

The European Union Settlement Scheme verification service will not be available at this time

No visits in person will be possible to order and/or collect copy certificates

The fast track certificate ordering system is also no longer available.

Copy certificates can still be ordered online, but there may be a delay in dispatching them. Certificates can be ordered online here.

Email orders for copy certificates will be accepted, but these will be dealt with as lower priority and ordering online is preferred if possible. The team can be emailed at: chesterregisteroffice@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk

The Council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Highways and Strategic Transport, Councillor Karen Shore said: The Registration Service is currently experiencing an unprecedented number of enquiries. We completely understand but ask that customers please bear with us.

"Please be assured that we will respond to enquiries as soon as we can, but there will inevitably be a delay. Our priority at this time will be the provision of death registration appointments."

The Council will review services on an ongoing basis and regular updates will be provided via all usual channels including the Council's website and social media accounts.

