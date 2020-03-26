Drive Carefully to Reduce Strain on NHS Says Fire Service

Published: 26th March 2020 11:54

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service is supporting Road Safety GB by encouraging all road users to do their bit to reduce the strain on the emergency services, in the coming weeks and months, by taking extra care every time they travel.

#takextracare

The Service is encouraging residents of Cheshire to listen to government advice and stay indoors, and only travel on the roads when absolutely necessary.

The pressure being placed on the NHS by the escalating situation with regard to coronavirus is well known - and the situation is likely to be with us in the coming months. With that in mind, Road Safety GB has launched a new campaign, stressing to all road users the importance of taking extra care while on the roads.

Statistics show 160,597 people were killed or injured on Great Britain's roads in 2019 - an average of 440 people each day. These cases often require an emergency services response and a significant proportion would have required care from the NHS. An average of 70 people per day were seriously injured (25,511) in 2019 - all of whom would have required hospital treatment.

To reduce the number of road casualties during these unprecedented times, Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service is urging all road users to do everything they can to avoid collisions - and is asking drivers and other vehicle occupants to:

Drive carefully

Drive at an appropriate speed

Wear a seatbelt

Never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Never use a mobile phone behind the wheel

Road Safety Manager for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service, Andy Gray, said: "As a Service we spend a considerable amount of time educating road users on how to drive safely. We explain the consequences which one reckless decision on our roads can have - and now, more than ever, road users need to take note.

"Road users can play their part in reducing the strain on the NHS by using our roads carefully and sensibly.

"Think before you overtake and make sure it is safe to do so, concentrate when pulling out of a junction, look out for cyclists and motorcyclists, leave enough space between you and the vehicle in front and drive appropriately for the road and weather conditions."

Alan Kennedy, executive director of Road Safety GB, said: "These are unprecedented times and society as a whole has a responsibility to ease the strain currently being placed on the NHS - and all emergency services.

"Whether you are a driver, rider, cyclist or pedestrian - we can all play our part over the coming months by only travelling when necessary, and taking extra care on every journey.

"Our key message - as is always the case - reduce speeds, wear a seatbelt, drive sober and alert, and stop your vehicle to use a mobile phone."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.