Neston

>

News

>

Local News Rightway in Neston Open - New Measures in Place for Shoppers Published: 26th March 2020 12:26 Hardware stores have been selected by the Government as essential retailers and in Neston, Rightway is endeavouring to stay open whilst also protecting both staff and customers. To that end, some new measures are now in place: The store is only open for essential purposes. No browsing please.

Monday to Friday , Rightway is open from 10.30am to 4pm . Teams will be in store outside these times for safe shelf re-stocking.

, Rightway is open from Teams will be in store outside these times for safe shelf re-stocking. Saturday hours are 9.30am to 5pm

Sundays Closed - to give those team members who are still able to work a full day off

- to give those team members who are still able to work a full day off When the store is not open for customers, the telephone will not be answered, in order to allow the team to concentrate on re-stocking.

Payment is by CARD ONLY

A maximum of 3 customers are permitted in the store at any one time

There is signage on the door explaining about Social Distancing etc. Please do read this before coming into the store to protect everyone

Our team is there to help the community. We have already had verbal abuse for asking people to stand back etc, anyone ignoring our requests or being abusive will be asked to leave the store. Thank you for your co-operation, we will continue to serve our customers for as long as possible during the current crisis.

Rightway Ltd

14-16 Bridge Street

Neston

CH64 9UJ

Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.