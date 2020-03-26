  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"Your website is a great resource for me and a number of my friends, to keep us in touch with what's going on. The ads are also great as it's not always easy to find out what services are available on ..." more
- Dawn H, Little Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Rightway in Neston Open - New Measures in Place for Shoppers

Published: 26th March 2020 12:26

Hardware stores have been selected by the Government as essential retailers and in Neston, Rightway is endeavouring to stay open whilst also protecting both staff and customers.

To that end, some new measures are now in place:

  • The store is only open for essential purposes. No browsing please.
  • Monday to Friday, Rightway is open from 10.30am to 4pm. Teams will be in store outside these times for safe shelf re-stocking.
  • Saturday hours are 9.30am to 5pm
  • Sundays Closed - to give those team members who are still able to work a full day off
  • When the store is not open for customers, the telephone will not be answered, in order to allow the team to concentrate on re-stocking.
  • Payment is by CARD ONLY
  • A maximum of 3 customers are permitted in the store at any one time
  • There is signage on the door explaining about Social Distancing etc. Please do read this before coming into the store to protect everyone
  • Our team is there to help the community. We have already had verbal abuse for asking people to stand back etc, anyone ignoring our requests or being abusive will be asked to leave the store.
Thank you for your co-operation, we will continue to serve our customers for as long as possible during the current crisis.

Rightway Ltd
14-16 Bridge Street
Neston
CH64 9UJ

 

Rightway

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies