Help for the Self-Employed

Published: 27th March 2020 08:43

Thursday's COVID-19 daily press briefing by the Government included some positive news for the self-employed.

Many local residents will have found their work has dried up as a result of the current situation and have been worrying that, unlike those that are employed, their income would not be supported through the crisis.

Now, the Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said it will pay 80% of a self-employed person's earnings (taken as an average across the last three years' declared income, and taxable), up to a maximum of £2500. However, the money may not come through until early June, due to the complexities of setting up and accurately administering the scheme.

To find out more, see the following page on the gov.uk website:

https://www.gov.uk/guidance/claim-a-grant-through-the-coronavirus-covid-19-self-employment-income-support-scheme

