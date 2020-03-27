Cheshire Police Advise - Report Crimes Online When Possible

Published: 27th March 2020 08:50

In common with all emergency services, the time and efforts of Cheshire Police are stretched due to the current Coronavirus crisis.

Now, they are appealing to the public to consider reporting incidents through the CP website, to take some of the strain off the 999 (emergency) and 101 (non-emergency) numbers.

In a message on the CP website, they say: "We're asking you please to only call 999 if it is an emergency and 101 if it is urgent.

"If you can, use our online services. If you're looking for information about the government instruction to stay at home and how that may affect you, you'll find guidance on Gov.uk.

"We'll be updating information on our services over the coming days, please check online for those updates."

