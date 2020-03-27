Information to Assist Volunteers During Coronavirus Outbreak

Published: 27th March 2020 09:10

The Government's Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) has issued advice for those helping others during the current crisis.

They welcome the efforts of numerous individuals who are seeking to help others in need of shopping, medicine collections and other acts of kindness during these difficult times and have sought to answer questions that many will have.

You can access the Safeguarding Factsheet for community volunteers on the Government's website here.

If you would like to volunteer to help in Neston, or if you are in need of assistance, visit the Neston Community Youth Centre website here.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.