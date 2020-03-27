Jasper's of Chester Can Help with Shopping
|Published: 27th March 2020 12:19
Jasper's of Chester are offering to sort out your weekly shopping for you.
Email customer@jaspersonline.co.uk to arrange click and collect of your grocery shopping safely.
Available:
- Combo box
- 7-day weekly shop
- Vegetable box
- Salad box
- Fruit box
- Dairy and loaf box
More info on box contents is available at http://www.jaspersonline.co.uk/groceries
Contactless delivery to you or contactless collection by uniformed, gloved, friendly drivers.
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.