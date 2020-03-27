Walker Asks Neston Dog Owners to Be Responsible

Published: 27th March 2020 12:40

This is a plea from a Neston resident who had an unfortunate encounter with a dog and and its owner today.

Please may I report an incident that happened on the Wirral way this morning, whilst exercising with my two children, one of whom is autistic.

My son was attacked by a Jack Russell dog. Fortunately I was nearby to rescue my son and scare the dog away. The abuse that I was met with by the dog owner was incredible.

I understand that people are finding these times incredibly difficult, with job insecurity, the stresses and strains of feeling isolated and maybe the care for loved ones our upmost priority. BUT this behaviour cannot be tolerated, the last thing the NHS needs right now, at a time when the whole country is in crisis, is unnecessary visits to A&E burdening an already stretched health service. And believe me this is also the last place as a parent I want to be visiting during these unprecedented times.

So could I please remind everyone to stay safe, keep calm, have the utmost respect for everyone's social space and, if your dog is uncontrollable (as this person's dog was), please keep it on a lead and use a muzzle.

I can overcome my anxieties in a short space of time but I fear that it will take my autistic son a lot longer. What could and should have been nice gentle exercise in the sun has now become etched in his mind as a bad memory.

Hidden disabilities exist and we read about them all over the media, but during these troubled times please show respect to others.

