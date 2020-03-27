  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"Thank you for all the work you put into AMA. I appreciate having access to local news items as these rarely appear in any other media"
- Linda Pritchard
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Walker Asks Neston Dog Owners to Be Responsible

Published: 27th March 2020 12:40

This is a plea from a Neston resident who had an unfortunate encounter with a dog and and its owner today.

Please may I report an incident that happened on the Wirral way this morning, whilst exercising with my two children, one of whom is autistic.

My son was attacked by a Jack Russell dog. Fortunately I was nearby to rescue my son and scare the dog away. The abuse that I was met with by the dog owner was incredible.

I understand that people are finding these times incredibly difficult, with job insecurity, the stresses and strains of feeling isolated and maybe the care for loved ones our upmost priority. BUT this behaviour cannot be tolerated, the last thing the NHS needs right now, at a time when the whole country is in crisis, is unnecessary visits to A&E burdening an already stretched health service. And believe me this is also the last place as a parent I want to be visiting during these unprecedented times.

So could I please remind everyone to stay safe, keep calm, have the utmost respect for everyone's social space and, if your dog is uncontrollable (as this person's dog was), please keep it on a lead and use a muzzle.

I can overcome my anxieties in a short space of time but I fear that it will take my autistic son a lot longer. What could and should have been nice gentle exercise in the sun has now become etched in his mind as a bad memory.

Hidden disabilities exist and we read about them all over the media, but during these troubled times please show respect to others.

Wirral Way

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies