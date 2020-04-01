  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Neston Life - FREE Mobile App

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"I thoroughly enjoy reading your wonderful newsletter every week and I always find lovely things to do with my family as a result."
- Hayley P
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

It's No Joke

Published: 1st April 2020 07:00

In a break with a fairly long-standing tradition, we have decided not to produce an April Fool's article on AboutMyarea this year.

Having given it a great deal of thought, there was nothing we could come up with that did not have the potential to confuse, irritate or even frighten people in these very challenging times.

However, we don't want to be gloomy, so instead, we point you to our dedicated section of the website for previous April Fool's articles, to give you a giggle.

Click here for a laugh or two

And here's an image from what we believe is possibly the most popular one of all time:

Neston

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

Rob Ward
At 08:02 on 1st April 2020, Rob Ward commented:
Thank you Carrie, that is just what we need! 'Laughter is the best medicine', the Reader's Digest used to say.
[Report this comment as inappropriate]

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies