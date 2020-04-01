It's No Joke

Published: 1st April 2020 07:00

In a break with a fairly long-standing tradition, we have decided not to produce an April Fool's article on AboutMyarea this year.

Having given it a great deal of thought, there was nothing we could come up with that did not have the potential to confuse, irritate or even frighten people in these very challenging times.

However, we don't want to be gloomy, so instead, we point you to our dedicated section of the website for previous April Fool's articles, to give you a giggle.

Click here for a laugh or two

And here's an image from what we believe is possibly the most popular one of all time:

