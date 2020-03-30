Coronavirus is Not Transmitted by Mosquitos

Published: 30th March 2020 09:36

Cheshire West and Chester Council has confirmed that the new Coronavirus, COVID-19, cannot be transmitted by mosquito bites.

Some residents in the Neston area had begun to raise concerns as we come into the 'high season' for mosquitos in the local area.

A 'mythbuster' statement from the Council, based on advice from the World Health Organisation, read: "To date there has been no information nor evidence to suggest that the new coronavirus could be transmitted by mosquitos.

"The new coronavirus is a respiratory virus, which spreads primarily through droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose.

"To protect yourself, clean your hands frequently with an alcohol-based rub, or wash them with soap and water (minimum 20 seconds). Also avoid close contact with anyone who is coughing and sneezing."

Useful links:

Neston Virus Response - Register to help/for assistance

Latest from the Government

Council services and information

Coping with coronavirus

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.