The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Neston Bear Hunt Keeps Spirits Up

Published: 30th March 2020 09:49

Keeping youngsters amused during the current coronavirus lockdown can be challenging, but at least one, free, activity that cropped up this weekend is helping.

A group page on Facebook has been established, called Neston and Little Neston Bear Hunt. It's open to anyone, you don't need an invitation to join.

The idea is that households display a bear (or any other stuffed or cuddly toy for that matter) in a window that can be seen from the road.  Then, when a family or individual is taking their daily exercise, they can spot them and count them. Here's the effort at AMA Towers - clearly meerkats are ok too!:

Neston and Little Neston Bear Hunt

Government advice at the moment is exercise outside the home is allowed once per day, alone or with members of your household, and you must keep a minimum of 2m (6ft) away from anyone else you may encounter.

The Bear Hunt is in addition to the trend started last week to post a rainbow (for hope) in your window. Feel free to do both!

Here are a few more photos from the group, but do join in with your own, and help spread a little happiness.

Neston and Little Neston Bear Hunt

Neston and Little Neston Bear Hunt

Neston and Little Neston Bear Hunt

Neston and Little Neston Bear Hunt

 

 

Comments

John Cartlidge
At 10:42 on 30th March 2020, John Cartlidge commented:
Love it!
