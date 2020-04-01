Community Response Fund Available for Local Initiatives

Published: 1st April 2020 14:57

Cheshire West and Chester Council's Community Response Fund has been set up to support community initiatives through this unprecedented time.

The focus of the Community Response Fund is to offer community organisations emergency funding to respond to issues as a result of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Around 1,300 residents have already pledged their support for the coordinated community response, which is being organised by the Council, Cheshire West Voluntary Action (CWVA) and the rest of the community and voluntary sector.

Many new community initiatives have started to appear as west Cheshire shows true community spirit to support some of the most vulnerable residents in the borough.

The Community Response Fund will help community groups provide valuable services during the fight against COVID-19. It could support with things like training volunteers, administration, marketing, fuel, supplies and other costs.

Councillor Carol Gahan, Cabinet Member for Finance, said: "The situation is changing daily and it is fantastic to see new community initiatives popping up to play their part.

"We have made the Community Fund available to make sure community initiatives can deliver a valuable service to some of our most vulnerable residents during these challenging times.

"I'd encourage any initiatives out there that could benefit from the Community Response Fund to get in touch and fill in an application."

Who can apply

Any group based in Cheshire West and Chester

Voluntary organisations, community groups, small charities and other not-for-profit-organisations

Applications for the Community Response Fund will be considered from groups that show they are providing a service or initiative that benefits others in their community in response to this emergency. The Council is unlikely to provide grants for individuals, businesses and sporting organisations and all applications will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Any grants over £500 will be considered, but it is expected most grants will be around £2,000. To access an application form, community initiatives will need to email: chesterlocality@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk. They will then be able to complete the application form and return it to the same email address. If groups do not have their own bank account, they should contact the Locality team for support.

New community initiatives are still being urged to get on board with the coordinated community response to give west Cheshire the best chance of fighting COVID-19 together.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.