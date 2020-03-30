Protect Yourself From Fake News

Published: 30th March 2020 10:05

We have already warned about scams cropping up in relation to the coronavirus pandemic, but now fake news is becoming an issue.



A social media post recently appeared issuing health guidance supposedly from Trading Standards, which has prompted Cheshire West and Chester Council to send out a very clear message.

Councillor Karen Shore, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Highways and Strategic Transport, said: "Please remain vigilant and on your guard at all times. There is a lot of information flooding into people's houses mainly through social media.

"Please check the source of messages carefully and only use information from a reliable source. Be extra careful in the next few weeks as businesses and individuals are receiving and applying for various support packages from the Government and from the Council. "

The NHS website is continually being updated with the latest advice and information or use a reputable news source for any health advice or new information related to Coronavirus. AboutMyArea will only ever publish information relating to coronavirus response that has come directly from the Council, Government or other official source.

The latest scam to be aware of is a fake fine claiming there was a breached stay home regulation, the text message claims to be from .GOV.UK issuing fines for leaving homes.

To repeat the advice on protection against being scammed:

stop, think, and be sceptical. Did the communication come out of the blue

do not give personal or financial information to someone you do not know

genuine organisations will never telephone and ask for personal or financial information

never make cash payments by money transfer

your bank or the police will never ask for your bank details over the phone.

If you think you've been scammed, report it to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 and if you need advice, call the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on: 0808 223 1133.

To learn more about different types of scams and how to protect yourself and others, visit: www.FriendsAgainstScams.org.uk and complete the free online training.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.