A Neston Poet on Lockdown

Author: Gill Nowell Published: 30th March 2020 10:28

AboutMyArea reader and Neston resident Gill Nowell shares her poem with us. It is accompanied by a photo of her 5 year old daughter Harriet, who helped paint rainbows to cheer people up.



What does lockdown mean to me?

It's isolation from friends and family.

We're doing it so we keep others free

From the virus that kills indiscriminately.

Life is changing beyond all recognition -

Life under pandemic is our new, global, condition.

We must stay safe, we must stay strong.

We must stay apart, we must not throng

Together we can ‘flatten the curve'.

Please dig deep. Let's not make it worse.

Spread a Little Happiness in the Neston area

