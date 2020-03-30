Outpatient Appointments Halted at Local Hospitals

Published: 30th March 2020 14:06

Wirral University Teaching Hospital (Arrowe Park and Clatterbridge on the Wirral) and the Countess of Chester Hospital have stopped all face to face outpatient appointments with immediate effect unless in exceptional circumstances.

From Monday 30th March 2020, all face to face outpatient consultations will stop unless there is a compelling, safety-critical need for a physical visit, at the discretion of the specialist team concerned.

In a statement on its website, WUTH said: "We are instead enabling virtual consultations for patients wherever possible, and will be communicating this to those patients affected.

"The Trust has been contacting all patients affected but if they have not yet heard, they should assume their appointment has been cancelled. This does not affect emergency admissions or if you are in labour.

"This decision is in accordance with government advice on social distancing and we are taking these measures to provide care in the safest possible way.

"Where possible, outpatient appointments will change to telephone consultations. Some patients will still require a face to face consultation and this will be planned to keep our patients as safe as possible."

The Countess of Chester Hospital website echoes the same information.

