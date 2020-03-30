  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Neston Life - FREE Mobile App

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"Just to say how consistently good AMA is. This week is just chocker block of news items guaranteed to cater for all interests. Neston & area is very fortunate to have such an excellent e-news websit..." more
- Lynne V
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Outpatient Appointments Halted at Local Hospitals

Published: 30th March 2020 14:06

Wirral University Teaching Hospital (Arrowe Park and Clatterbridge on the Wirral) and the Countess of Chester Hospital have stopped all face to face outpatient appointments with immediate effect unless in exceptional circumstances.

From Monday 30th March 2020, all face to face outpatient consultations will stop unless there is a compelling, safety-critical need for a physical visit, at the discretion of the specialist team concerned.

In a statement on its website, WUTH said: "We are instead enabling virtual consultations for patients wherever possible, and will be communicating this to those patients affected.

"The Trust has been contacting all patients affected but if they have not yet heard, they should assume their appointment has been cancelled. This does not affect emergency admissions or if you are in labour.

"This decision is in accordance with government advice on social distancing and we are taking these measures to provide care in the safest possible way.

"Where possible, outpatient appointments will change to telephone consultations. Some patients will still require a face to face consultation and this will be planned to keep our patients as safe as possible."

The Countess of Chester Hospital website echoes the same information.

Useful links:

Neston Virus Response - Register to help/for assistance

Latest from the Government

Council services and information

Coping with coronavirus

Arrowe Park Hospital

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies